Magic vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27
The Orlando Magic (1-0) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) as just 2.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Magic vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Magic vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Magic 112 - Trail Blazers 106
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Magic vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
|Magic vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
|Magic vs Trail Blazers Odds/Over/Under
|Magic vs Trail Blazers Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Trail Blazers
- Pick ATS: Magic (- 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-6.0)
- Pick OU:
Under (223.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 218.0
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Magic with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Magic Performance Insights
- The Magic were the fifth-worst squad in the league in points scored (111.4 per game) and 15th in points allowed (114.0) last year.
- On the glass, Orlando was 16th in the league in rebounds (43.2 per game) last year. It was seventh in rebounds allowed (42.0 per game).
- The Magic were fifth-worst in the league in assists (23.2 per game) last season.
- Orlando was 24th in the league in turnovers per game (14.4) and 10th in turnovers forced (14.1) last season.
- At 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc last year, the Magic were 24th and 24th in the league, respectively, in those categories.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.