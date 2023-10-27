Magic vs. Trail Blazers October 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (0-1), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Moda Center, take on the Orlando Magic (1-0). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Magic vs. Trail Blazers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Magic (-2.5)
- Total: 223.5
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Magic Games
- October 30 at the Lakers
- November 9 at home vs the Hawks
- November 2 at the Jazz
- November 6 at home vs the Mavericks
- November 4 at home vs the Lakers
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero collected 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season. He also sank 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 29.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
- Franz Wagner averaged 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He made 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.
- Markelle Fultz's numbers last season were 14.0 points, 3.9 boards and 5.7 assists per contest. He sank 51.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Wendell Carter Jr. posted 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He drained 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.
- Cole Anthony averaged 13.0 points, 4.8 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Deandre Ayton's numbers last season were 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 58.9% from the floor (ninth in NBA).
- Jerami Grant recorded 20.5 points, 4.5 boards and 2.4 assists last season, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Anfernee Simons posted 21.1 points last season, plus 4.1 assists and 2.6 boards.
- Malcolm Brogdon's numbers last season were 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from downtown (third in league), with an average of 2.0 made treys.
- Shaedon Sharpe put up 9.9 points, 1.2 assists and 3.0 boards.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Magic vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Magic
|Trail Blazers
|111.4
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|114.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.4
|47.0%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.