The Orlando Magic (1-0) hit the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) as only 2.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Magic -2.5 223.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

  • Orlando and its opponents went over 223.5 combined points in 44 of 82 games last season.
  • Orlando games had an average of 225.4 points last season, 1.9 more than the over/under for this game.
  • Orlando covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.
  • Orlando won 10 of the 19 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (52.6%).
  • The Magic went 6-7 last year (winning 46.2% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Magic have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Magic vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

  • In home games last season, the Magic had a worse record against the spread (22-18-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (23-18-0).
  • The Magic eclipsed the over/under in 23 of 41 home games (56.1%) last year, compared to 18 of 41 road games (43.9%).
  • Last season the Magic averaged six fewer points (111.4 per game) than the Trail Blazers conceded (117.4).
  • When Orlando put up more than 117.4 points, it was 15-5 versus the spread and 13-8 overall.

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights (Last Season)

Magic Trail Blazers
111.4
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
26
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
15-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 25-7
13-8
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 24-8
114
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.4
15
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 23
31-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 16-8
28-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 16-8

