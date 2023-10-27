Magic vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (1-0) hit the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) as only 2.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.
Magic vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-2.5
|223.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando and its opponents went over 223.5 combined points in 44 of 82 games last season.
- Orlando games had an average of 225.4 points last season, 1.9 more than the over/under for this game.
- Orlando covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.
- Orlando won 10 of the 19 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (52.6%).
- The Magic went 6-7 last year (winning 46.2% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Magic have an implied win probability of 56.5%.
Magic vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- In home games last season, the Magic had a worse record against the spread (22-18-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (23-18-0).
- The Magic eclipsed the over/under in 23 of 41 home games (56.1%) last year, compared to 18 of 41 road games (43.9%).
- Last season the Magic averaged six fewer points (111.4 per game) than the Trail Blazers conceded (117.4).
- When Orlando put up more than 117.4 points, it was 15-5 versus the spread and 13-8 overall.
Magic vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights (Last Season)
|Magic
|Trail Blazers
|111.4
|113.4
|26
|19
|15-5
|25-7
|13-8
|24-8
|114
|117.4
|15
|23
|31-12
|16-8
|28-16
|16-8
