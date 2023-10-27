The Orlando Magic, Moritz Wagner included, match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Wagner, in his most recent game (October 25 win against the Rockets), put up two points.

We're going to examine Wagner's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Moritz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 117.4 points per contest last year made the Trail Blazers the 23rd-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Trail Blazers allowed 43.2 rebounds on average last season, 14th in the league.

Conceding an average of 27 assists last season, the Trail Blazers were the worst squad in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the league last year, allowing 12.5 makes per contest.

Moritz Wagner vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 33 15 7 1 1 0 1 1/10/2023 17 11 2 1 3 0 0

