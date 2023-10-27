How to Watch the NBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The NBA slate today, which includes the Oklahoma City Thunder squaring off against the Cleveland Cavaliers as one of 11 matchups, should provide some fireworks.
Today's NBA Games
The Charlotte Hornets play host to the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons go on the road to face the Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSDET
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHA Record: 1-0
- DET Record: 0-1
- CHA Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 110.0 Opp. PPG (14th)
- DET Stats: 102.0 PPG (26th in NBA), 103.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- CHA Key Player: Mark Williams (13.0 PPG, 15.0 RPG)
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (30.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CHA -4.5
- CHA Odds to Win: -175
- DET Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 226.5 points
The Memphis Grizzlies play the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets hit the road the Grizzlies on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and ALT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MEM Record: 0-1
- DEN Record: 1-0
- MEM Stats: 104.0 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (15th)
- DEN Stats: 119.0 PPG (seventh in NBA), 107.0 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (31.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (29.0 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 11.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -5.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -210
- MEM Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 221.5 points
The Cleveland Cavaliers play the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder look to pull of an away win at the Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH and BSOK
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 1-0
- OKC Record: 1-0
- CLE Stats: 114.0 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (17th)
- OKC Stats: 124.0 PPG (fourth in NBA), 104.0 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 6.0 APG)
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -4.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -165
- OKC Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 227.5 points
The Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks
The Knicks look to pull off a road win at the Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MSG and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 0-1
- NY Record: 0-1
- ATL Stats: 110.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (20th)
- NY Stats: 104.0 PPG (20th in NBA), 108.0 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Jalen Johnson (21.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (14.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 7.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NY -1.5
- NY Odds to Win: -110
- ATL Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 229.5 points
The Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat
The Heat take to the home court of the Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 1-0
- MIA Record: 1-0
- BOS Stats: 108.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 104.0 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- MIA Stats: 103.0 PPG (25th in NBA), 102.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (34.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (19.0 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -8.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -350
- MIA Odds to Win: +260
- Total: 217.5 points
The Chicago Bulls play the Toronto Raptors
The Raptors travel to face the Bulls on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+ and TSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 0-1
- TOR Record: 1-0
- CHI Stats: 104.0 PPG (20th in NBA), 124.0 Opp. PPG (27th)
- TOR Stats: 97.0 PPG (28th in NBA), 94.0 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (11.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (17.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CHI -2.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -135
- TOR Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 217.5 points
The San Antonio Spurs play host to the Houston Rockets
The Rockets hit the road the Spurs on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and Space City Home Network
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SA Record: 0-1
- HOU Record: 0-1
- SA Stats: 119.0 PPG (seventh in NBA), 126.0 Opp. PPG (28th)
- HOU Stats: 86.0 PPG (30th in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (20th)
Players to Watch
- SA Key Player: Devin Vassell (23.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (14.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 6.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SA -3.5
- SA Odds to Win: -145
- HOU Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 224.5 points
The Dallas Mavericks host the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets hope to pick up a road win at the Mavericks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and YES
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 1-0
- BKN Record: 0-1
- DAL Stats: 126.0 PPG (third in NBA), 119.0 Opp. PPG (24th)
- BKN Stats: 113.0 PPG (15th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (33.0 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)
- BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (36.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -6.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -250
- BKN Odds to Win: +190
- Total: 230.5 points
The Utah Jazz play the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers hope to pick up a road win at the Jazz on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: KTLA and KJZZ
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- UTA Record: 0-1
- LAC Record: 1-0
- UTA Stats: 114.0 PPG (13th in NBA), 130.0 Opp. PPG (29th)
- LAC Stats: 123.0 PPG (fifth in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (15th)
Players to Watch
- UTA Key Player: Jordan Clarkson (24.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 6.0 APG)
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 6.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -4.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -175
- UTA Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 227.5 points
The Sacramento Kings host the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors take to the home court of the Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 1-0
- GS Record: 0-1
- SAC Stats: 130.0 PPG (second in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th)
- GS Stats: 104.0 PPG (20th in NBA), 108.0 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (22.0 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)
- GS Key Player: Chris Paul (14.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -3.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -145
- GS Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 237.5 points
The Portland Trail Blazers play host to the Orlando Magic
The Magic hope to pick up a road win at the Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- POR Record: 0-1
- ORL Record: 1-0
- POR Stats: 111.0 PPG (16th in NBA), 123.0 Opp. PPG (26th)
- ORL Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 86.0 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- POR Key Player: Anfernee Simons (18.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Cole Anthony (20.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ORL -2.5
- ORL Odds to Win: -130
- POR Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 222.5 points
