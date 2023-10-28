SWAC opponents meet when the Grambling Tigers (3-4) and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-6) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

Grambling is putting up 390.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 37th in the FCS. Defensively, the Tigers rank 59th, allowing 350.9 yards per contest. Bethune-Cookman ranks fifth-worst in total yards per game (240.1), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 68th in the FCS with 360.9 total yards ceded per contest.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling, Louisiana Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium

Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling Key Statistics

Bethune-Cookman Grambling 240.1 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.3 (45th) 360.9 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.9 (55th) 90.9 (118th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.7 (46th) 149.3 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.6 (39th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague leads Bethune-Cookman with 544 yards on 62-of-95 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jimmy Robinson III, has carried the ball 41 times for 163 yards (23.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Jaiden Bivens has racked up 119 yards (on 31 carries).

Dacarri Allen-Johnson has registered 26 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 211 (30.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 29 times and has three touchdowns.

Jaewan Boyd has put up a 196-yard season so far. He's caught 18 passes on 24 targets.

Daveno Ellington's 19 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 166 yards.

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has thrown for 1,592 yards (227.4 ypg) to lead Grambling, completing 59% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Chance Williams has racked up 530 yards on 89 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Floyd Chalk IV has piled up 369 yards on 84 attempts, scoring six times.

Antonio Jones' 486 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 31 times and has totaled 32 receptions and one touchdown.

Lyndon Rash has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 308 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Javon Robinson has a total of 153 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 13 throws and scoring one touchdown.

