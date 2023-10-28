Our computer model predicts the Georgia Bulldogs will defeat the Florida Gators on Saturday, October 28 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at TIAA Bank Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida vs. Georgia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida (+14.5) Over (49.5) Georgia 29, Florida 22

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 SEC Predictions

Florida Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Georgia vs. Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Gators have a 18.2% chance to win.

The Gators have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Out of the Gators' six games with a set total, three have hit the over (50%).

The average over/under for Florida games this year is 0.4 less points than the point total of 49.5 for this outing.

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this game.

The Bulldogs have won once against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 14.5-point favorites or more, Georgia has an ATS record of 1-5.

Out of seven Bulldogs games so far this season, four have hit the over.

The point total average for Georgia games this season is 52.4, 2.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gators vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 40.1 14 43.4 11.6 32 20 Florida 29.1 20 34.5 11 22 32

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.