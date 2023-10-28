ACC foes meet when the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (7-0) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Truist Field.

Florida State is putting up 443.7 yards per game on offense this season (27th in the FBS), and is giving up 350.1 yards per game (52nd) on the defensive side of the ball. Wake Forest ranks 99th in the FBS with 23.1 points per game on offense, and it ranks 45th with 22.1 points given up per game on defense.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Key Statistics

Florida State Wake Forest 443.7 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.4 (98th) 350.1 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.9 (53rd) 173.7 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.1 (81st) 270 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.3 (84th) 4 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (120th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 1,740 yards (248.6 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 65.6% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 176 rushing yards on 50 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Trey Benson, has carried the ball 77 times for 519 yards (74.1 per game), scoring six times.

This season, Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 35 times for 251 yards (35.9 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 132 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Keon Coleman's 472 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 49 times and has collected 31 catches and seven touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has hauled in 25 passes while averaging 59.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has racked up 22 grabs for 291 yards, an average of 41.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis leads Wake Forest with 1,197 yards on 99-of-169 passing with nine touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 79 rushing yards (11.3 ypg) on 71 carries.

Demond Claiborne has rushed 99 times for 471 yards, with five touchdowns.

Justice Ellison has run for 348 yards across 76 attempts.

Jahmal Banks leads his team with 433 receiving yards on 38 receptions with three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has caught 27 passes and compiled 338 receiving yards (48.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Wesley Grimes' 16 grabs (on 33 targets) have netted him 299 yards (42.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

