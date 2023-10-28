The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (7-0) will square off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) in ACC action on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons are currently heavy, 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 52 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Wake Forest matchup in this article.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Truist Field

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-20.5) 52 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-20.5) 51.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Florida State has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Seminoles have been favored by 20.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Wake Forest is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Florida State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +750 Bet $100 to win $750

