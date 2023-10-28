The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) and Florida Gators (5-2) clash in the 2023 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday, October 28. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites, by 14.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 49.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Florida vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Florida vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Florida is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Georgia has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

