The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) and Florida Gators (5-2) clash in the 2023 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday, October 28. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites, by 14.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 49.5 points.

Florida vs. Georgia Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Jacksonville, Florida
  • Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Florida vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Florida Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia (-14.5) 49.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Georgia (-14.5) 49.5 -610 +440 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Florida vs. Georgia Betting Trends

  • Florida is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
  • Georgia has won just one game against the spread this season.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the SEC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

