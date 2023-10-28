Louisville vs. Duke: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2), with the 19th-ranked run offense in the country, will play the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) and the 15th-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Cardinals are favored by 5.5 points. An over/under of 46 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Duke matchup.
Louisville vs. Duke Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Louisville vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Duke Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-5.5)
|46
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-6.5)
|46.5
|-230
|+188
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Georgia vs Florida
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Oregon vs Utah
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Tulane vs Rice
- Washington vs Stanford
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- BYU vs Texas
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Indiana vs Penn State
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
Louisville vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Louisville has compiled a 3-3-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- Duke has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Blue Devils have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Louisville & Duke 2023 Futures Odds
|Louisville
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|Duke
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.