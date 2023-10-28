Miami (FL) vs. Virginia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Miami Hurricanes (5-2) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Virginia Cavaliers (2-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Cavaliers will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. Virginia matchup.
Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (FL) (-18.5)
|47.5
|-1100
|+700
|FanDuel
|Miami (FL) (-18.5)
|47.5
|-1200
|+680
Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Hurricanes have covered the spread once when favored by 18.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Virginia has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Cavaliers have been an underdog by 18.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
