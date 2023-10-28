Our computer model predicts the Drake Bulldogs will take down the Stetson Hatters on Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Drake Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Stetson vs. Drake Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Drake (-19.7) 54 Drake 37, Stetson 17

Week 9 Pioneer League Predictions

Stetson Betting Info (2022)

The Hatters covered five times in eight chances against the spread last season.

The Hatters and their opponent combined to go over the point total four out of eight times last year.

Drake Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Bulldogs games.

Hatters vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Drake 21.6 30.9 32 20.7 16 28 Stetson 24 34.6 24 31.8 24 38.3

