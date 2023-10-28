Stetson vs. Drake Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Our computer model predicts the Drake Bulldogs will take down the Stetson Hatters on Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Drake Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Stetson vs. Drake Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Drake (-19.7)
|54
|Drake 37, Stetson 17
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 9 Pioneer League Predictions
Stetson Betting Info (2022)
- The Hatters covered five times in eight chances against the spread last season.
- The Hatters and their opponent combined to go over the point total four out of eight times last year.
Drake Betting Info (2022)
- The Bulldogs won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Bulldogs games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hatters vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Drake
|21.6
|30.9
|32
|20.7
|16
|28
|Stetson
|24
|34.6
|24
|31.8
|24
|38.3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.