The No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) will face off against the Rice Owls (4-3) in a matchup of AAC teams on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Owls are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 55 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Rice matchup.

Tulane vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Tulane vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline Rice Moneyline BetMGM Tulane (-10.5) 55 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Tulane (-10.5) 54.5 -410 +320 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Tulane vs. Rice Betting Trends

Tulane has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Green Wave have been favored by 10.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Rice has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.

The Owls have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Tulane & Rice 2023 Futures Odds

Tulane To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the AAC +150 Bet $100 to win $150 Rice To Win the AAC +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

