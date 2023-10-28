The UCF Knights (3-4) host a Big 12 battle against the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

On offense, UCF ranks 28th in the FBS with 34.1 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 91st in points allowed (395.1 points allowed per contest). With 29.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, West Virginia ranks 63rd in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 77th, surrendering 26.3 points per contest.

Read below where we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UCF vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

UCF vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

UCF West Virginia 499.6 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394 (86th) 395.1 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.9 (51st) 232.4 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.4 (24th) 267.1 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.6 (99th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (49th) 6 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (106th)

UCF Stats Leaders

Timmy McClain has 1,008 passing yards for UCF, completing 63.9% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 102 rushing yards (14.6 ypg) on 39 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, RJ Harvey, has carried the ball 112 times for 612 yards (87.4 per game), scoring six times. He's also caught 10 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnny Richardson has piled up 456 yards on 59 carries, scoring one time.

Javon Baker's 551 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 40 times and has totaled 26 receptions and four touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has hauled in 23 passes while averaging 70.9 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Xavier Townsend has been the target of 33 passes and racked up 20 catches for 190 yards, an average of 27.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 1,184 yards on 71-of-136 passing with eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 349 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has rushed for 453 yards on 116 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Devin Carter has registered 17 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 311 (44.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has one touchdown.

Hudson Clement has totaled 298 receiving yards (42.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 12 receptions.

Kole Taylor has racked up 236 reciving yards (33.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed UCF or West Virginia gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.