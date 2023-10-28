The UCF Knights (3-4) are 7-point favorites at home against the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Each team features a dynamic rushing attack, with the Knights fifth in rushing yards per contest, and the Mountaineers 24th. The over/under in this contest is 60 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. West Virginia matchup.

UCF vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline BetMGM UCF (-7) 60 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UCF (-7) 59.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

UCF vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

UCF is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

The Knights have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

West Virginia has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.

The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 7 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

UCF 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.