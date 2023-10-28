UCF vs. West Virginia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The UCF Knights (3-4) are 7-point favorites at home against the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Each team features a dynamic rushing attack, with the Knights fifth in rushing yards per contest, and the Mountaineers 24th. The over/under in this contest is 60 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. West Virginia matchup.
UCF vs. West Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
UCF vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-7)
|60
|-275
|+225
|FanDuel
|UCF (-7)
|59.5
|-275
|+220
UCF vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- UCF is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Knights have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- West Virginia has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.
- The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 7 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
UCF 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
