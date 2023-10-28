Week 9 MAC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MAC teams were in action for two games in the Week 9 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan
Week 9 MAC Results
Western Michigan 45 Eastern Michigan 21
- Pregame Favorite: Western Michigan (-3)
- Pregame Total: 48.5
Western Michigan Leaders
- Passing: Hayden Wolff (15-for-26, 169 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jalen Buckley (25 ATT, 138 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Kenneth Womack (9 TAR, 5 REC, 50 YDS)
Eastern Michigan Leaders
- Passing: Austin Smith (15-for-25, 231 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Samson Evans (8 ATT, 26 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Jaylon Jackson (9 TAR, 9 REC, 111 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Eastern Michigan
|Western Michigan
|317
|Total Yards
|421
|289
|Passing Yards
|169
|28
|Rushing Yards
|252
|4
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's MAC Games
