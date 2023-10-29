Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley has a favorable matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are allowing the eighth-most passing yards in the league, 241.2 per game.

Ridley's 48 targets have resulted in 27 catches for 368 yards (52.6 per game) and two scores so far this season.

Ridley vs. the Steelers

Ridley vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Pittsburgh in the 2023 season.

Six players have hauled in a TD pass against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Steelers surrender 241.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Steelers have surrendered nine passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 19th among NFL defenses.

Calvin Ridley Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Ridley Receiving Insights

Ridley, in two of seven games this year, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Ridley has 19.8% of his team's target share (48 targets on 243 passing attempts).

He has 368 receiving yards on 48 targets to rank 59th in NFL play with 7.7 yards per target.

In two of seven games this year, Ridley has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (11.8%).

Ridley (six red zone targets) has been targeted 31.6% of the time in the red zone (19 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Ridley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 7 REC / 122 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

