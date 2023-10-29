Will Christian Kirk Score a Touchdown Against the Steelers in Week 8?
When Christian Kirk suits up for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 8 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Will Christian Kirk score a touchdown against the Steelers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a TD)
- Kirk has been targeted on 55 occasions, and has 39 catches, leading the Jaguars with 474 yards (67.7 per game) while also scoring three TDs this campaign.
- Kirk has tallied a touchdown catch in three of seven games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.
Christian Kirk Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|14
|11
|110
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|6
|4
|54
|1
|Week 4
|Falcons
|12
|8
|84
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|8
|6
|78
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|6
|3
|49
|1
|Week 7
|@Saints
|6
|6
|90
|1
