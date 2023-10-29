With the Jacksonville Jaguars playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Evan Engram a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Evan Engram score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

Engram has hauled in 41 passes (51 targets) for 346 yards (49.4 per game) this season.

Engram does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.

Evan Engram Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 5 5 49 0 Week 2 Chiefs 8 6 57 0 Week 3 Texans 8 7 67 0 Week 4 Falcons 8 7 59 0 Week 5 @Bills 8 4 28 0 Week 6 Colts 7 7 41 0 Week 7 @Saints 7 5 45 0

