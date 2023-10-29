On Sunday, October 29, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) take on the Atlanta Hawks (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Bucks matchup in this article.

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSE

BSWI and BSSE Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Hawks vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Hawks Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-6.5) 238.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs Bucks Additional Info

Hawks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks' +298 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) while allowing 113.3 per contest (14th in league).

The Hawks scored 118.4 points per game last season (third in the NBA) and gave up 118.1 (25th in the league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combined to score 235.3 points per game last season, 3.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams gave up 231.4 points per contest last year, 7.1 fewer points than the total for this game.

Milwaukee covered 44 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Atlanta covered 36 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

Hawks and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +8000 +3300 - Bucks +400 +175 -

