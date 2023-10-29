Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Jamal Agnew has a good matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are giving up the eighth-most passing yards in the league, 241.2 per game.

Agnew has nine grabs for 90 yards this year. He has been targeted 12 times, and puts up 15 yards per game.

Agnew vs. the Steelers

Agnew vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has allowed four opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Three opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Pittsburgh on the season.

The Steelers surrender 241.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Steelers have allowed nine passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 19th among NFL teams.

Jaguars Player Previews

Jamal Agnew Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-118)

Agnew Receiving Insights

Agnew has 4.9% of his team's target share (12 targets on 243 passing attempts).

He has averaged 7.5 yards per target (90 yards on 12 targets).

Agnew, in five games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Agnew's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs

