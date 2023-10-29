With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Jamal Agnew a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Agnew will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jamal Agnew score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Agnew has posted a 90-yard campaign thus far (15 yards per game), hauling in nine balls on 12 targets.

Agnew, in five games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Jamal Agnew Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 0 0 0 Week 2 Chiefs 1 1 5 0 Week 3 Texans 5 4 49 0 Week 5 @Bills 0 0 0 Week 7 @Saints 6 4 36 0

Rep Jamal Agnew with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.