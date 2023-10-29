Today's Super Lig schedule has lots in store. Among those games is Trabzonspor playing Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul.

You will find info on how to watch today's Super Lig action right here.

Watch Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul vs Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor makes the trip to play Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul at Vefa Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Trabzonspor (+130)

Trabzonspor (+130) Underdog: Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+205)

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+205) Draw: (+245)

Watch Antalyaspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir

Istanbul Basaksehir is on the road to take on Antalyaspor at Antalya Stadium in Antalya.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Favorite: Antalyaspor (+120)

Antalyaspor (+120) Underdog: Istanbul Basaksehir (+240)

Istanbul Basaksehir (+240) Draw: (+230)

Watch MKE Ankaragucu vs Samsunspor

Samsunspor travels to face MKE Ankaragucu at Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Favorite: MKE Ankaragucu (+135)

MKE Ankaragucu (+135) Underdog: Samsunspor (+200)

Samsunspor (+200) Draw: (+245)

Watch Pendikspor vs Fenerbahce Istanbul

Fenerbahce Istanbul is on the road to take on Pendikspor at Pendik Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Fenerbahce Istanbul (-370)

Fenerbahce Istanbul (-370) Underdog: Pendikspor (+850)

Pendikspor (+850) Draw: (+500)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.