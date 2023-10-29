Trevor Lawrence vs. Kenny Pickett in Week 8: Jaguars vs. Steelers Preview, Stats
The focus will be on quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Kenny Pickett when the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) match up on October 29. Which signal caller is beter equipped to bring home a win in this matchup? We dive into the details below.
Jaguars vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
Trevor Lawrence vs. Kenny Pickett Matchup
|Trevor Lawrence
|2023 Stats
|Kenny Pickett
|7
|Games Played
|6
|67.4%
|Completion %
|60.9%
|1,643 (234.7)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,257 (209.5)
|8
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Interceptions
|4
|206 (29.4)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|12 (2.0)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|1
Trevor Lawrence Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 230.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Steelers Defensive Stats
- This year, the Steelers' defense has been clicking, as it ranks 10th in the league with 21.2 points allowed per game. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks 20th with 2,301 total yards allowed (383.5 per game).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Pittsburgh is 14th in the NFL with 1,447 passing yards allowed (241.2 per game) and 23rd in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.9).
- Against the run, the Steelers' defense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 10th-to-last in the league with 142.3 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 27th in the NFL with 4.7 yards allowed per run attempt.
- On defense, Pittsburgh is 22nd in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 60.0%. It is 22nd in third-down efficiency allowed at 41.7%.
Kenny Pickett Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 219.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Jaguars Defensive Stats
