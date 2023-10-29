Zay Jones did not participate in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Jones' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the air, Jones has been targeted 18 times, with season stats of 78 yards on eight receptions (9.8 per catch) and two TDs.

Zay Jones Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Jaguars have no other receiver on the injury report.

Week 8 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Jones 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 18 8 78 8 2 9.8

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 5 3 23 1

