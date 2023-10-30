The Atlanta Hawks (1-2) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) on Monday, October 30 at State Farm Arena, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Jaden McDaniels: Questionable (Calf)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -2.5 234.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.