Lightning vs. Kraken Injury Report Today - October 30
The injury report for the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-2) heading into their game against the Seattle Kraken (2-5-2) currently includes two players. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Tyler Motte
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andre Burakovsky
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Brandon Tanev
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Lightning vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning's 29 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Their +5 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.
Kraken Season Insights
- The Kraken's 20 goals on the season (2.2 per game) rank them 21st in the league.
- Seattle has allowed 30 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 28th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -10, they are 28th in the league.
