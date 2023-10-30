Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Kraken on October 30, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Nikita Kucherov, Vince Dunn and others when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Seattle Kraken at Amalie Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Lightning vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Lightning vs. Kraken Additional Info
|Lightning vs. Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Lightning vs. Kraken Prediction
|Lightning vs. Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has scored 11 points in eight games (six goals and five assists).
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 21
|2
|1
|3
|6
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 19
|2
|0
|2
|7
|at Sabres
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Brayden Point has totaled 10 points (1.3 per game), scoring two goals and adding eight assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Sabres
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
Victor Hedman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Victor Hedman's nine points this season have come via one goal and eight assists.
Hedman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 26
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sabres
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Dunn drives the offense for Seattle with seven points (0.8 per game), with one goal and six assists in nine games (playing 23:48 per game).
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|2
|3
|4
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has posted seven total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has two goals and five assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|2
|3
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.