Magic vs. Lakers October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Orlando Magic (1-0), on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, face the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1). The game tips at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSFL.
Magic vs. Lakers Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA, BSFL
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero's numbers last season were 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.
- Franz Wagner posted 18.6 points, 3.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
- Markelle Fultz collected 14 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 51.4% from the field.
- Wendell Carter Jr.'s stats last season were 15.2 points, 8.7 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.6% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.
- Cole Anthony put up 13 points, 3.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis posted 25.9 points last year, plus 12.5 boards and 2.6 assists.
- LeBron James put up 28.9 points, 8.3 boards and 6.8 assists per game last season. He also posted 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Christian Wood's stats last season included 16.6 points, 7.3 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He drained 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.
- D'Angelo Russell put up 17.9 points, 3.1 boards and 6.2 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Last season, Austin Reaves recorded 13 points, 3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He sank 52.7% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.
Magic vs. Lakers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Lakers
|Magic
|117.2
|Points Avg.
|111.4
|116.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114
|48.2%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|34.6%
