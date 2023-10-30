The Orlando Magic (2-0) go up against the Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) at Crypto.com Arena on October 30, 2023.

Magic vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV

Magic vs Lakers Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic's 47.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Lakers allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Last season, Orlando had a 23-18 record in games the team collectively shot over 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers ranked 18th in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Magic ranked 15th.

The Magic scored an average of 111.4 points per game last year, 5.2 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allowed.

Orlando put together a 15-9 record last season in games it scored more than 116.6 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Magic scored 5.8 more points per game at home (114.3) than away (108.5).

In 2022-23, the Magic allowed 1.5 more points per game at home (114.7) than away (113.2).

At home, the Magic knocked down 11.1 triples per game last season, 0.7 more than they averaged away (10.4). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than on the road (32.7%).

Magic Injuries