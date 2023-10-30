Mikhail Sergachev Game Preview: Lightning vs. Kraken - October 30
Mikhail Sergachev will be among those in action Monday when his Tampa Bay Lightning play the Seattle Kraken at Amalie Arena. Does a wager on Sergachev intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Mikhail Sergachev vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sergachev Season Stats Insights
- In 8 games this season, Sergachev has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 22:57 on the ice per game.
- Sergachev has yet to score a goal this year through eight games played.
- In four of eight games this year, Sergachev has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- In four of eight games this year, Sergachev has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Sergachev's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Sergachev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Sergachev Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken have conceded 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 29th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|8
|Games
|2
|5
|Points
|2
|0
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.