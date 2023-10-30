The Tampa Bay Lightning, Nicholas Paul included, will face the Seattle Kraken on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Paul? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Nicholas Paul vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Paul Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Paul has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 16:20 on the ice per game.

Paul has netted a goal in a game four times this year in eight games played, including multiple goals once.

Paul has registered a point in a game four times this season over eight games played, with multiple points in two games.

Paul has an assist in two of eight games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Paul has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Paul going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Paul Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 8 Games 2 7 Points 1 5 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

