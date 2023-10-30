The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. If you're thinking about a wager on Stamkos against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.

Steven Stamkos vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

Stamkos has averaged 14:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Stamkos has scored in two of the six games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

In five of six games this season, Stamkos has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Stamkos has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of six games played.

Stamkos' implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 55.6% of Stamkos going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 6 Games 2 8 Points 2 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

