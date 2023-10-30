Should you bet on Victor Hedman to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Seattle Kraken face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hedman stats and insights

Hedman has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

