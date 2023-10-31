The Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) take the court against the Orlando Magic (2-1) as 7.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and BSFL.

Magic vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Time: 10:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSC and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Magic vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 108 - Clippers 105

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 7.5)

Magic (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-2.7)

Magic (-2.7) Pick OU: Under (220.5)



Under (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 213.3

Magic Performance Insights

The Magic put up just 111.4 points per game (fifth-worst in NBA) last season, but they played more consistently on defense, where they gave up 114 points per game (15th-ranked).

Orlando ranked 16th in the NBA with 43.2 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh with 42 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Magic didn't produce many assists last season, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA with 23.2 assists per contest.

Orlando ranked 24th in the NBA with 14.4 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 10th with 14.1 forced turnovers per contest.

The Magic sank 10.8 treys per game (24th-ranked in league). They owned a 34.6% shooting percentage (24th-ranked) from downtown.

