Cole Anthony plus his Orlando Magic teammates match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Anthony, in his previous game (October 30 loss against the Lakers), produced 12 points and three steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Anthony's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-105)

Over 12.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-112)

Over 3.5 (-112) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)

Over 2.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+118)

Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Clippers allowed 113.1 points per game last season, 12th in the NBA.

The Clippers were the 13th-ranked squad in the league last year, allowing 43.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Clippers allowed 25 per game last year, ranking them 10th in the NBA.

The Clippers gave up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cole Anthony vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 29 18 8 2 1 0 1 12/7/2022 27 13 4 4 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.