The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers in Game 4 of the World Series, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are up 2-1.

The probable starters are Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA) for the Diamondbacks and Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) for the Rangers.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mantiply - ARI (2-2, 4.62 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (10-6, 4.15 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Mantiply

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Mantiply (2-2) for his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Texas Rangers without allowing a hit.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 35 games this season with an ERA of 4.62, a 3.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.128.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in four straight appearances.

Joe Mantiply vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They are batting .263 for the campaign with 233 home runs, third in the league.

The left-hander has faced the Rangers three times this season, allowing them to go 1-for-10 in three innings.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 29th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 151 strikeouts over 147 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing just one hit.

In 34 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing batters.

Heaney is looking to record his eighth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in a game 18 times this season entering this matchup.

He is trying to keep a streak of two games without giving up an earned run alive.

Andrew Heaney vs. Diamondbacks

He will take the mound against a Diamondbacks team that is hitting .250 as a unit (13th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .408 (17th in the league) with 166 total home runs (22nd in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Diamondbacks this season, Heaney has thrown 5 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs on five hits while striking out five.

