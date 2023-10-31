The Orlando Magic (2-1), on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, battle the Los Angeles Clippers (2-1). The game tips at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and BSFL.

Magic vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and BSFL

BSSC and BSFL Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Magic vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clippers Moneyline Magic Moneyline BetMGM Clippers (-6.5) 219.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Magic vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers had a +41 scoring differential last season, putting up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) and conceding 113.1 (12th in NBA).

The Magic were outscored by 2.6 points per game last season (scoring 111.4 points per game to rank 26th in the league while giving up 114 per contest to rank 15th in the NBA) and had a -210 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combined to score 225 points per game last season, 5.5 more points than the total for this matchup.

These two teams gave up a combined 227.1 points per game last year, 7.6 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Los Angeles put together a 40-42-0 ATS record last year.

Orlando went 45-36-0 ATS last season.

Magic and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +35000 +8000 - Clippers +2200 +1100 -

