The Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) go head to head with the Orlando Magic (1-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSC and BSFL.

Magic vs. Clippers Game Information

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero's numbers last season were 20.0 points, 6.9 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the field and 29.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Franz Wagner's numbers last season were 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Markelle Fultz put up 14.0 points, 3.9 boards and 5.7 assists, shooting 51.4% from the field.

Wendell Carter Jr. recorded 15.2 points, 2.3 assists and 8.7 rebounds.

Cole Anthony recorded 13.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Clippers Players to Watch

Per game, Paul George provided points, 6.1 boards and 5.1 assists last year. He also put up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kawhi Leonard's numbers last season were 23.8 points, 6.5 boards and 3.9 assists per game. He sank 51.2% of his shots from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.0 triples.

Ivica Zubac recorded 10.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Kenyon Martin Jr. posted 12.7 points, 5.5 boards and 1.5 assists. He drained 56.9% of his shots from the floor (10th in NBA).

Russell Westbrook's numbers last season were 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. He made 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 29.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Magic vs. Clippers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Clippers Magic 113.6 Points Avg. 111.4 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 114.0 47.7% Field Goal % 47.0% 38.1% Three Point % 34.6%

