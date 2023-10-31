The Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) take the court against the Orlando Magic (2-1) as 7.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and BSFL. The point total for the matchup is 220.5.

Magic vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -7.5 220.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando combined with its opponents to score more than 220.5 points in 50 of 82 games last season.

The average total points scored in Magic games last year (220.5) is 4.9 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Magic went 45-36-0 ATS last year.

Orlando was underdogs 62 times last season and won 24, or 38.7%, of those games.

Last season, the Magic won six of their 19 games, or 31.6%, when they were an underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Orlando has a 27.8% chance to win.

Magic vs Clippers Additional Info

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

In 2022-23 against the spread, the Magic had a lower winning percentage at home (.537, 22-18-0 record) than on the road (.561, 23-18-0).

In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Orlando's games finished above the over/under at home (56.1%, 23 of 41) compared to away (43.9%, 18 of 41).

The Magic put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (111.4) than the Clippers gave up (113.1).

Orlando put together a 24-8 ATS record and were 21-12 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Magic vs. Clippers Point Insights (Last Season)

Magic Clippers 111.4 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 24-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 22-10 21-12 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 27-5 114.0 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 31-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-12 28-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-11

