The Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) take the court against the Orlando Magic (2-1) as 7.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and BSFL. The point total for the matchup is 220.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: BSSC and BSFL

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Clippers -7.5 220.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic Betting Records & Stats

  • Orlando combined with its opponents to score more than 220.5 points in 50 of 82 games last season.
  • The average total points scored in Magic games last year (220.5) is 4.9 points higher than the total for this matchup.
  • The Magic went 45-36-0 ATS last year.
  • Orlando was underdogs 62 times last season and won 24, or 38.7%, of those games.
  • Last season, the Magic won six of their 19 games, or 31.6%, when they were an underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Orlando has a 27.8% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs Clippers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

  • In 2022-23 against the spread, the Magic had a lower winning percentage at home (.537, 22-18-0 record) than on the road (.561, 23-18-0).
  • In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Orlando's games finished above the over/under at home (56.1%, 23 of 41) compared to away (43.9%, 18 of 41).
  • The Magic put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (111.4) than the Clippers gave up (113.1).
  • Orlando put together a 24-8 ATS record and were 21-12 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs. Clippers Point Insights (Last Season)

Magic Clippers
111.4
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
26
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
24-8
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 22-10
21-12
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 27-5
114.0
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
15
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
31-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 24-12
28-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 25-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.