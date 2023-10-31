The Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) square off against the Orlando Magic (2-1) on October 31, 2023.

Magic vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Magic vs Clippers Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic shot at a 47.0% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Clippers averaged.

Orlando compiled a 23-18 straight up record in games it shot above 47.3% from the field.

The Magic were the 16th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Clippers finished 19th.

The Magic's 111.4 points per game last year were only 1.7 fewer points than the 113.1 the Clippers allowed to opponents.

Orlando put together a 21-12 record last season in games it scored more than 113.1 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Magic scored 114.3 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 108.5.

At home, the Magic conceded 114.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 113.2.

The Magic sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (10.4) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (32.7%).

Magic Injuries