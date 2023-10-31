Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Manatee County This Week
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Manatee County, Florida? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Manatee County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
Braden River High School at Wildwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 31
- Location: Wildwood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Cardinal Mooney High School at Bayshore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Braden River High School at T R Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
