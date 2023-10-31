The Orlando Magic, with Wendell Carter Jr., match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on October 30, Carter put up 10 points and eight rebounds in a 106-103 loss versus the Lakers.

In this article, we dig into Carter's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-128)

Over 9.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-118)

Over 8.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 1.5 (-128)

Over 1.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+186)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the NBA last year, allowing 113.1 points per game.

Allowing 43.1 rebounds per game last season, the Clippers were 13th in the NBA in that category.

Conceding an average of 25 assists last season, the Clippers were the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Clippers conceded 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 12th in the NBA in that category.

Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 33 27 12 2 4 2 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.