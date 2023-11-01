A matchup at home versus the Warner Royals is next on the schedule for the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats women (4-3), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Bethune-Cookman games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Warner H 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Johnson (FL) H 11:00 AM
Fri, Dec 15 Trinity Baptist H 6:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Valparaiso N 1:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 N.C. A&T N 1:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Mercer A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Florida A&M H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Grambling H 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Southern H 5:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Mississippi Valley State A 5:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 UAPB A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Jackson State H 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Alcorn State H 5:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Alabama State A 1:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Alabama A&M A 6:00 PM

Bethune-Cookman's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Warner Royals
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Moore Gymnasium

Top Bethune-Cookman players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Chanel Wilson 7 15.4 4.6 3.4 1.3 0.0 36.4% (39-107) 23.7% (9-38)
Kerrighan Dunn 7 9.7 5.0 1.0 2.4 0.1 33.8% (25-74) 31.0% (9-29)
Chanelle McDonald 7 8.6 4.0 0.6 0.6 0.4 49.0% (25-51) -
O'Mariyah Tucker 7 7.3 3.4 0.4 1.1 0.7 44.7% (17-38) 47.1% (8-17)
D'Shantae Edwards 7 6.4 2.9 1.1 1.3 0.0 41.9% (13-31) -

