Florida A&M team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Keith Lamar 5 15.2 6.4 1.0 1.4 0.8 K'Jei Parker 5 10.8 3.4 4.2 1.2 0.0 Shannon Grant 5 8.2 3.6 0.6 1.4 0.8 Hantz Louis-Jeune 5 8.0 4.4 1.6 0.6 0.6 Ja'Derryus Eatmon 5 5.4 3.0 0.8 0.6 0.4 Love Bettis 2 13.0 0.5 0.5 2.0 0.0 Jordan Chatman 5 3.0 2.0 1.0 0.6 0.0 Morrell Schramm 5 2.4 2.2 0.8 0.8 0.0 Roderick Coffee III 4 1.8 1.8 1.0 0.0 0.0 Chase Barrs 5 1.0 3.6 0.6 0.0 0.4

Florida A&M season stats

Florida A&M has failed to win a game this season (0-5).

The Rattlers are 0-2 at home and 0-3 on the road this year.

Florida A&M has 21 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Florida A&M games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Presbyterian A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Iowa N 4:30 PM Sun, Dec 17 Iowa State A 6:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 UCF A 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Bethune-Cookman A 4:00 PM

