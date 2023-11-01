When you're rooting for Florida Atlantic during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Owls' recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Florida Atlantic team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Vladislav Goldin 6 14.7 6.3 0.8 1.0 2.2 Johnell Davis 6 13.8 6.5 1.5 1.5 0.5 Alijah Martin 6 12.5 5.7 1.3 1.5 0.2 Brandon Weatherspoon 6 9.0 2.7 1.3 0.8 0.0 Bryan Greenlee 6 8.5 2.0 4.0 1.3 0.0 Jalen Gaffney 6 7.2 3.8 3.3 0.3 0.0 Giancarlo Rosado 4 8.0 3.3 1.8 0.0 0.8 Nicholas Boyd 3 10.7 3.0 3.3 2.0 0.0 Tre Carroll 5 4.6 1.4 0.2 0.0 0.0 Brenen Lorient 6 2.5 1.5 0.0 0.3 0.0

Florida Atlantic season stats

Florida Atlantic has five wins so far this season (5-1).

Florida Atlantic's best win of the season came on November 24 in a 96-89 victory versus the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies.

The Owls are undefeated against teams in the AP's Top 25 this season, posting a perfect 1-0 record against them.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Florida Atlantic has two games left versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Florida Atlantic games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Liberty H 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 2 Charleston (SC) H 6:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Illinois N 6:30 PM Wed, Dec 13 Florida International H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Saint Bonaventure N 4:00 PM

