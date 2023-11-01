A game at home versus the Florida International Panthers is up next for the Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2), on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Florida Atlantic Owls in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Florida Atlantic games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Wed, Dec 13 Florida International H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Saint Bonaventure N 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 23 Arizona N 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 FGCU A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 East Carolina H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Charlotte A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Tulane A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 UAB H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Wichita State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 UTSA A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Rice A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 North Texas H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Tulsa H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 UAB A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 11 Wichita State A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Florida Atlantic's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Florida International Panthers
  • Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: FAU Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Florida Atlantic's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Florida Atlantic players

Shop for Florida Atlantic gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Vladislav Goldin 9 16.2 6.8 0.7 0.8 2.0 73.7% (56-76) -
Johnell Davis 9 14.2 7.0 1.9 1.6 0.4 47.4% (45-95) 48.5% (16-33)
Alijah Martin 9 13.4 4.7 1.2 1.8 0.1 39.2% (40-102) 33.3% (20-60)
Bryan Greenlee 9 8.3 2.0 3.8 1.1 0.0 43.5% (27-62) 37.5% (12-32)
Jalen Gaffney 9 7.3 3.8 3.6 0.4 0.0 48.9% (22-45) 52.9% (9-17)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.