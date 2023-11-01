A game at the Tulsa Golden Hurricane is next on the schedule for the Florida Gators women (6-2), on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Florida games

Florida's next matchup information

Opponent: Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Top Florida players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Aliyah Matharu 8 19.6 3.0 4.0 2.5 0.1 46.0% (58-126) 27.5% (14-51) Ra Shaya Kyle 8 14.6 9.8 1.5 0.5 0.9 58.8% (47-80) - Leilani Correa 8 13.6 5.5 2.1 0.9 0.9 36.4% (40-110) 31.8% (14-44) Laila Reynolds 8 8.9 4.3 1.0 1.1 0.3 54.5% (30-55) 42.9% (3-7) Alberte Rimdal 6 7.7 1.7 1.0 0.7 0.2 36.7% (18-49) 34.8% (8-23)

