Exclusive Offers on Florida Gulf Coast Eagles Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
When you're cheering on FGCU during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with the Eagles' recent stats and trends, below.
Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Florida Gulf Coast Eagles jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!
FGCU team leaders
Want to buy Keeshawn Kellman's jersey? Or another FGCU player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Isaiah Thompson
|7
|14.0
|1.6
|2.1
|1.0
|0.0
|Zach Anderson
|8
|12.0
|5.3
|1.3
|0.4
|0.4
|Keeshawn Kellman
|8
|10.5
|7.6
|0.5
|0.3
|0.9
|Dallion Johnson
|8
|8.3
|2.6
|0.8
|1.1
|0.0
|Chase Johnston
|7
|9.0
|2.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.1
|Andre Weir
|6
|6.3
|5.2
|0.3
|0.7
|1.0
|Franco Miller Jr.
|8
|4.6
|3.3
|2.5
|1.0
|0.3
|Cyrus Largie
|8
|4.3
|2.8
|1.1
|0.1
|0.3
|Rahmir Barno
|8
|3.1
|1.0
|1.9
|0.5
|0.1
|Dakota Rivers
|7
|1.6
|0.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.6
FGCU season stats
- FGCU has just two wins (2-6) this season.
- The Eagles have one home win (1-1), one road win (1-2) and are 0-3 in neutral-site games this year.
- Against the Florida International Panthers on November 29, FGCU registered its signature win of the season, which was a 68-65 road victory.
- The Eagles have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.
- Of FGCU's 23 remaining games, one are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.
Looking to bet on the Eagles? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming FGCU games
Check out the Eagles in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sun, Dec 3
|Cincinnati
|A
|1:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 5
|New College of Florida
|H
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 9
|Minnesota
|A
|12:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Mercer
|A
|2:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 19
|Georgia Southern
|N
|6:00 PM
Check out the Eagles this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.